Britney Spears pens heartfelt message to Lady Gaga: “You’re my inspiration”

Britney Spears again shone the spotlight on Lady Gaga and penned a heartfelt note to thank her for speaking out against her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Sharing a photo of Gaga wearing a striking leopard print catsuit, Britney praised, “Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!!”

Britney added, “You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year,” and congratulated Gaga on her upcoming movie, ﻿House of Gucci﻿, which premieres November 24.

This isn’t the first time Britney’s commended Gaga for publicly condemning the conservatorship. She recently revealed on her stories that she cried when Gaga recently told reporters, “The way that [Britney] was treated in this business was really wrong… I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

With Britney’s conservatorship officially terminated, it marks the first time in 13 years she’s celebrating the holidays as free woman. She let fans know she’s already broken out the decorations and is decking the halls, starting with a brand-new Christmas tree. Britney shared two videos on Monday, offering fans a bird’s-eye and up-close view of its intricate and sparkling decorations.

“I changed my pink tree to red … it’s been pink for 4 years and I just love sharing it with all of you now that it’s red !!!!,” Britney shared alongside a video of her dancing enthusiastically on her balcony. Some fans believe red has significance to Britney’s past conservatorship battle, as she would often reference the color whenever it was in the news.

Britney also shared a closeup of her beautifully decorated tree, adding that she gets “silly this time of year.” In that video, she also references Gaga by wearing a leopard catsuit.

