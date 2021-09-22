Britney Spears pays tribute to her sons: “I’m incredibly blessed”

Britney Spears‘ sons are now at the age that they don’t want their mom posting pics of them on Instagram, but she managed to come up with a sweet Instagram birthday post for them, even without a photo.

The singer posted the quote, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son,” and wrote, “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things…I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!!”

She added of Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 16 and 15, respectively, “It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days — my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome.”

Referring to the quote she posted, Britney continued, “I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it…there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!”T

The newly engaged singer concluded, “And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much!!!”

Britney shares both boys with her ex husband Kevin Federline.

