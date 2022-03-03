Britney Spears opens up about recent injury: “I was an idiot who pushed it and hurt myself”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears

Britney Spears has to take it easy for a couple of days after she overdid it at the gym. Although she admits she is “embarrassed as hell” by how she managed to hurt herself, the “Toxic” singer says there is a silver lining.

Sharing a video of her enjoying the tropical view from her balcony, Britney — affecting a faux British accent — explained, “My fiancé [Sam Asghari] is extremely strong [bicep emoji] at the gym … I was an idiot who pushed it and hurt myself and couldn’t move yesterday morning. Literally embarrassed as hell but extremely painful !!!”

Despite the bruised ego, the Grammy winner revealed the bright side of her injury — she was able to take charge of how she wanted her injury treated, especially when it came to selecting medication.

“I’ve never experienced Excedrin PM but it’s wonderful for pain !!! You have to understand I was only able to have Tylenol 4 months ago, so independently owning things I haven’t been able to for 13 years is actually a big deal for me,” she told her fans. She also assured she is on the mend, adding, “I woke up this morning and I’m better !!!”

She also joked about using the British accent when filming her update, saying it “makes things a bit more sophisticated.”

Britney later shared a video of her posing in a tight yellow dress and showing off her vast shoe collection. She admitted she has “a lot of shoes” before quipping, “So stop telling me to buy new shoes.”

