Britney Spears opens up about her battle with acne

Britney Spears is opening up about her past struggles for clearer skin and how she now obtains a sun-kissed glow.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Toxic” singer uploaded a photo of her staring straight into the camera while wearing a flower crown made out of pink tea roses.

“When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie,” Spears recounted in the lengthy caption about her struggles to achieve a smooth complexion. “I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products.”

The 38-year-old cautioned fans to be mindful of what products they use on their skin, especially if they resort to treatments that require a prescription.

“You have to be careful because prescribed products are very strong,” Spears remarked, revealing that what she used to obtain movie-ready skin was exceptionally powerful. “I remember waking up and saying wow it’s gone.”

The Grammy winner also offered tips on how she now achieves a natural glow to her skin, which she has been proudly showing off since publicly swearing off makeup — except for her beloved mascara.

“I stay outside a lot and I give the sun credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow,” Spears endorsed before revealing what also gave her a little emotional boost.

“It was so hot yesterday but look what I found …. my mini rose garden hidden in the back,” The Crossroads star exclaimed. “I put them in my hair and I thought they were exquisite.”

In a previous post, Spears opened up about how she learned that over-moisturizing contributes to her breakouts and sagely informed, “It’s about figuring out your skin type and learning how to balance it out yourself.”

By Megan Stone

