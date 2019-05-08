Britney Spears' mom asks court to let her rep attend conservatorship hearing

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesBritney Spears' mom is looking to get involved in her daughter's affairs -- at least, as far as her conservatorship is concerned.

Lynne Spears filed documents Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking that an attorney appear on her behalf at a May 10 status hearing about her daughter's conservatoship. The documents, obtained by ABC News, don't specify why Spears wants a representative there on her behalf.

Lynne Spears' Louisiana-based attorney, Gladstone N. Jones III, who's named in the filing, isn't licensed to practice law in California and so much have the court's permission to appear at the hearing on behalf of his client.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was named the permanent legal conservator of his 37-year-old daughter's affairs in 2008, shortly after Britney experienced her very public mental breakdown, during which she shaved her head and later was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold. He's served in that role ever since. Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears were divorced in 2002.

Britney checked herself out of a psychiatric facility in April 25, where she'd voluntarily stayed for three weeks. A source confirmed to ABC Radio that the stay was the result of both the emotional strain of her father Jamie's recent illness, and a necessary adjustment of her psychiatric medication. Britney herself addressed her stay in an Instagram post two weeks ago. Her father suffered a ruptured colon last November and has been dealing with complications since.

Just a few days ago, Britney posted a video on her Instagram of her looking healthy and performing yoga outdoors.

Also Tuesday, Britney's legal team reportedly filed a request for a restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, whom she claims has been harassing her recently, according to TMZ. Britney and her father obtained a restraining order against Lutfi ten years ago, claiming he and others were attempting to gain control of Britney's affairs. Interestingly, TMZ reports Lutfi sent Lynne Spears a text last week, allegedly asking why she wasn't more involved in her daughter's affairs.

