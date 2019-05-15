Britney Spears May Never Perform Again.  SAY WHAT!?!?

Ya’ll…..there appears to be ALOT more to the story than we know.

These are the soul-stirring words from her manager Larry Rudolph who received information from professionals about Britney’s mental status.

“It was the perfect storm,” Rudolph said in an interview. “We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.”

Rudolph says Britney doesn’t have to work if she doesn’t want to work, and according to him, “I don’t want her to work again till she’s ready, physically, mentally, and passionately.”

Also, according to Us Weekly, ex-husband Kevin Federline says he “won’t all” Britney to spend time with their sons until she is “stable” again.

