Britney Spears’ lawyer says new documentary offers more reasons why Jamie Spears must go

Britney Spears‘ lawyer Matthew Rosengart has already filed paperwork with the court explaining why Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, should be removed immediately as her conservator at a court hearing due to take place on September 29. But he’s now filed yet another document, obtained by ABC News, citing information in a new documentary that he asserts is further evidence that it’s imperative to get rid of Jamie.

The New York Times reported the claim — also featured in the new FX/Hulu/New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears — that Mr. Spears and a security firm he hired secretly bugged Britney’s bedroom and recorded her conversations with her boyfriend, her kids and her former lawyer, and also monitored her phone, email and text conversations.

The New York Times noted, and Rosengart also mentions, that in the state of California, recording conversations in a private place like a bedroom and “mirroring” texts without both parties’ consent could be illegal.

In his filing, Rosengart calls the alleged monitoring “horrifying and unconscionable,” and notes that attorney/client communications in particular are “a sacrosanct part of the legal system.”

“Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears,” Rosengart adds, pointing out that the only issue the court may consider is whether booting Jamie Spears is in the “best interests” of Britney Spears, which he says it clearly is.

In a statement to ABC News, Rosengart says that the alleged monitoring is a “striking example of the deprivation of [Britney’s] civil liberties,” and adds that if her bedroom was indeed bugged, it “corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony.”

“Mr. Spears,” says Rosengart, “has crossed unfathomable lines.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.