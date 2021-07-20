Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ new lawyer, celebrity attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, says he’s working “aggressively” to remove the singer’s father from her controversial conservatorship.

Jamie Spears has managed Britney’s estate since the conservatorship was enacted 13 years ago.

According to E! News, Rosengart addressed the press at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday, where he laid out his objectives for the ongoing legal battle.

“My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” said the attorney, noting that his team is “working very hard on the documents.”

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart told the press. He also expressed gratitude for the Grammy winner’s loyal fan base, telling them, “The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world.”

The attorney’s words regarding Jamie Spears reflect the wishes Britney made during her July 14 hearing, where she told Judge Brenda Penny, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

In addition, the singer stated on social media over the weekend that she will no longer “be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” because the “conservatorship killed my dreams.”

Spears’ next day in court is September 29.

