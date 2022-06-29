Britney Spears’ lawyer calls Jamie Spears “morally abominable” in latest deposition showdown

James Devaney/WireImage

Britney Spears may have been released from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship, but her legal woes are far from over.

TMZ reports her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is butting heads with the pop singer’s father, Jamie Spears. The family patriarch asked a judge to compel his daughter to sit for a deposition. Rosengart says the request was made “shortly after his daughter’s wedding and just before Father’s Day.”

Rosengart argued Jamie’s “shameless” request was out of “revenge,” which he said is “morally abominable.” The attorney admonished, “Mr. Spears refuses to simply go away, as he should and as any decent man or father would do.”

As previously reported, both parties have been wrestling for more than six months to compel both Britney and Jamie to sit for their respective depositions. Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, previously stated his client would answer Rosengart’s questions — but only if the “Toxic” singer agrees to be deposed by him.

Rosengart previously said he wants Jamie to answer questions — under oath — about alleged financial misconduct during Britney’s conservatorship. Rosengart also wants Jamie to respond to the allegations that he bugged Britney’s bedroom and recorded her private conversations — and paid for it with Britney’s money.

It is not known what questions Britney would be asked should she be deposed. Since her bombshell testimony last June, she leveled numerous and often serious accusations against her family. She called the conservatorship “abusive” and alleged she was forced against her will to take medication, enter a mental health facility and have an IUD contraceptive inserted.

Britney could be compelled to clarify her remarks.

Depositions aside, Britney is also fighting against separate requests from Jamie and her mother, Lynne Spears, to pay their attorney fees. The next major hearing is set for July 27.

