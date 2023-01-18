Britney Spears jokes the best part of the rumored restaurant meltdown “was the pasta”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is laughing off reports she had a “meltdown” at an upscale California restaurant. Both she and husband Sam Asghari, as well as some restaurant staff, have shut down rumors about the alleged incident.

The pop princess is calling out TMZ for sharing the video they claimed was proof of her meltdown. The outlet reported she began talking gibberish to herself and caused Sam to angrily storm off.

The pair have since taken to their Instagram Story and cracked jokes about it. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video to me personally … was the pasta,” Britney teased while using a filter that gave her cat ears.

Fans have since blasted TMZ, claiming the video’s description was inaccurate. They believe it shows Britney talking to a waiter before using a menu to shield her face because she realized someone was recording her.

A staff member later told Page Six that the “disruptor” was actually the person who took the video and “taunted” her by continually recording, even though she “was understandably upset.”

In other Britney news, she took a swipe at ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ in a since-deleted Instagram post. She posted a throwback photo from 2001 of them wearing Los Angeles Knights jerseys and wrote in part, “When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened.”

She also asked, “Why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!”

That post was quickly deleted.

