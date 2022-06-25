Britney Spears’ husband jokes that she “cheated” on him with Madonna “minutes after” they got married

One of the many celebrity moments at Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this month came when she and her wedding guest Madonna re-staged their famous MTV VMA kiss. Britney posted a photo of them smooching at the wedding on Friday night, drawing a cheeky comment from Sam.

Britney captioned the photo of herself, “Kissing the one and only Madonna,” adding, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older…am I becoming short like my mom ???”

In the comments, Sam replied, “minutes after we got married you cheated on me” with mock angry-face emojis.

Britney went on to say of the Queen of Pop, “I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding… perspective …The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!! Wow wow wow !!!”

Of course, that’s just on the Billboard Hot 100. On the Dance charts, Madonna has had 50 number ones, which she’s celebrating in her new compilation of dance remixes, Finally Enough Love.

Britney also posted a photo of herself, Sam and her puppy getting into a private jet — perhaps they were jetting off on their honeymoon, which Britney said a few days ago they had yet to take.

