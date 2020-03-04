Britney Spears hints she's ready to remove matching tattoo she shares with Kevin Federline

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Allen Berezovsky/WireImageAbout 16 years ago, a then-married Britney Spears and Kevin Federline got two matching tattoos while out on vacation in Ireland. Now, the "Toxic" singer is ready to bid farewell to the little pink dice on her left wrist.

"Albert Einstein once said "God does not play dice with the universe" …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm," Spears mused on Tuesday against a set of Instagram photos showing off her dice tattoo. "7 on my left arm!!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!"

The photos were from the photoshoot she posted the day prior to celebrate boyfriend Sam Asghari's birthday.

Federline's matching tattoo dice, which he still has on his wrist, were colored blue.

The couple divorced in 2007 and share sons Sean and Jayden, who are 14 and 13, respectively.

This isn't the first time Spears opted to remove ink that she no longer wanted. In 2008, she removed a Kabbalah tattoo from the back of her neck, which was reportedly inspired by her friend and "Me Against the Music" collaborator Madonna.

That tattoo, which she got in 2004, was supposedly to promote healing.

Pondering about tattoo removal was just one of the many topics Britney brought up on Tuesday. She posted a series of photos that revealed just how much the 38-year-old had on her mind that day.

One photo called out people playing mind games, saying they "make me believe you are a waste of my energy" while another called for surrounding herself with people "who want to see you grow."

