Britney Spears hints at a possible new collaboration with Madonna

J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty ImagesIt's been nearly 17 years since Britney Spears and Madonna teamed up for "Me Against the Music" from her 2003 album In the Zone and, now, it seems they might be cooking up a brand new collaboration.

The "Toxic" singer sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday when she uploaded a photo that read "Rebel Heart" in pink lettering against a marble-like surface, which immediately sparked a connection to Madonna's 2015 album of the same name.

It also didn't help that Spears further teased with three "speak no evil" monkey emojis in the caption, hinting that her lips are sealed on the matter.

However, it should be noted that "You Say" singer Lauren Daigle also has a 2018 song called "Rebel Heart."

Either way, Spears' followers are starved for new music. The 38-year-old hasn't released anything since her Glory era in 2016 with the singles "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party."

As for Madonna, she's been releasing music steadily. Her most recent album is Madame X, which she released in July 2019. Remixes of two of the songs, "I Rise" and "I Don't Search I Find," topped Billboard's dance chart. Another song from the album, "Crave," became a big pop hit.

