Britney Spears Has Allegedly Been Slapped by NBA Spurs’ Security

Britney Spears was out to a lovely dinner at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas with her husband Sam Asghari on Wednesday when she spotted San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama, whom she approached for a photo. Damian Smith, the teams director of security then, allegedly, backhanded Spears, causing her to fall to the floor. This whole event has led to Spears filing a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department. However, Las Vegas Police does not believe this is a criminal matter, it seems as though the whole thing was a misunderstanding, and we hope Britney is alright! To view the whole story, click here.