Britney Spears gives "Hit Me Baby One More Time" a COVID-19 rewrite

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAs more Americans vent about the boredom that inevitably comes with staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leave it to Britney Spears to remind the general public why it's important to self-isolate.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some updated lyrics of her debut single "Hit Me Baby One More Time."

The graphic, which includes a caricature of Britney from her 1998 music video holding a bottle of Purell, the rewritten lyrics cross out "killing me" in a big red X and instead reads "My loneliness is SAVING ME!"

In the right hand corner, the "Toxic" singer also inserted the hashtag "#STAYHOME" in bold black letters.

"Enough said," Captioned Britney, who also used her post to celebrate World Health Day. "Thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time," she added while also calling those working the front line against the pandemic "Health Heroes" via a subsequent hashtag.

The Crossroads star has remained consistently vocal about the importance of staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly updates her fans with optimistic reminders on why everyone should focus on the positives in their life.

In a March 25 post, the singer encouraged, "So many of us get stir crazy about what’s going on and although I don’t have all the answers .…. I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage."

She also asked fans to name a few things that they were grateful for in a separate post, where she joyfully revealed, "I’m so grateful for my family and the love I feel from all of you during this time." She also strongly reminded fans to "stay kind" in the caption.

