Britney Spears files to remove her father from conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ legal battle against her longstanding conservatorship intensified on Wednesday. The “Toxic” singer officially submitted documents asking for her father, James “Jamie” Spears to be removed from her guardianship.

The Blast obtained documents from Spears’ latest court filing and found that the Grammy Award winner is requesting the judge overseeing her case to establish Bessemer Trust Company as her sole conservator over her finances and estate.

Currently, her father serves as co-conservator alongside Bessemer.

Spears also noted that her original management company, Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group, suddenly resigned as her business manager and failed to provide her any notice.

Following the company’s October 28 resignation, Jamie Spears appointed Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan as his daughter’s new business manager.

Britney claims the move was done without her consent and that she wasn’t given the opportunity to consider her alternatives or even interview Kane to find out his qualifications.

The singer claims her father went behind her back to hire a new manager in order to “retain full functional control of her assets, books and records.”

This latest development comes off the heels of Spears’ recent court victory where the judge approved the singer’s request to expand her legal team. In addition, Spears took to Instagram on Monday to tell fans she is “the happiest I’ve been in my life.”

Her next court date is set for November 10.

The “Hold It Against Me” singer was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her pubic mental breakdown.

By Megan Stone

