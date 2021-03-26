Britney Spears files to remove dad from conservatorship

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The battle over Britney Spears‘s conservatorship has taken another turn; the singer’s attorney has filed a petition to have Jodi Montgomery, her temporary care manager, replace Britney’s father Jamie Spears as her permanent conservator.

The court documents, filed by Sam Ingham III on Wednesday, will be reviewed in an upcoming April 27 hearing, according to the New York Post.

Montgomery temporarily took over as conservator in 2019 when Jamie was forced to step down due to health issues. A judge recently extended Montgomery’s temporary role until September 2021.

However, Jamie remains the co-conservator over her estate, alongside Bessemer Trust.

This new filing is the first official attempt to limit Jamie’s control in the conservatorship, which was enacted in 2008 after the “Toxic” singer suffered a series of public mental breakdowns.

By George Costantino

