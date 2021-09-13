Britney Spears fiancé responds to fans urging Britney to get a prenup

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship may be very close to ending, and now her boyfriend Sam Asghari has proposed to her. Some cynical fans are concerned that these two events may be related — in a bad way — and have filled Britney’s comments section with messages urging her to make Sam sign a prenup. But now Sam’s responded to anyone who thinks he’s a gold digger.

On his Instagram Stories, Sam wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He added two crying/laughing emojis.

Britney announced the news of the couple’s engagement on Sunday in a video captioned “I can’t f***ing believe it.” Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer commented, “Make him sign a prenup.” Dozens of fans chimed in with comments like, “Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,” “Sign a prenup Britney please!!!” and “So happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup.”

Sam, a personal trainer and sometime actor, has been by Britney’s side — through a roller coaster of ups and downs — since 2016. Earlier in the summer, Britney told a judge, “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.” She claimed her conservatorship was preventing her from doing both these things, something her conservators denied.

In the new issue of Men’s Health, Sam says of his relationship with Britney, “I just want her to be happy; if it makes her happy I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.’”

