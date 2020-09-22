Britney Spears featured in new ABC '20/20' special '$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls'

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Remember back in the early 2000s, you couldn’t open a magazine or click on a website without reading about the exploits of Britney Spears — with or without her frequent party pal Paris Hilton? Those two stars, along with Kim Kardashian West, are the subject of a special edition of ABC’s 20/20 this weekend.

Called $ellebrity: The Go-To Girls, the special will explore how those three women “changed Hollywood’s fame game,” and “paved the way for a whole new era of celebrity.” It was a time where Britney became more famous for her marriages and forgetting to wear underwear than for her music, while Paris and Kim somehow turned appearing in a sex tape into a viable career option.

Using archival interviews with Britney, along with Paris and Kim, the special will illustrate how all three women used the rise of reality TV, celebrity news outlets and tabloids to their advantage, becoming the original “influencers.”

$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs this Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.