Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Appeared In Court!

Britney Spears’ ex-husband appeared in court two months after crashing her wedding.

Jason Alexander, Spears’ childhood friend and first husband appeared in court in Ventura County. Alexander, who has been in jail since his June 9 arrest, read the charges against him at his pretrial hearing. He faces felony stalking, as well as misdemeanor offenses for refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery

Alexander, who married Spears for two days in 2004, faces five years in prison if convicted. Do you think Jason Alexander should be convicted?