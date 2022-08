Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is now facing another felony charge because he allegedly stole a bracelet a while ago.

The incident occurred in 2016, but the Napa sheriff arrested Jason on Tuesday because of the warrant from the 2016 incident. Jason is out of jail and will have to appear in court on September 13th because of these charges.

What’s the most precious thing that you had that was stolen from you?