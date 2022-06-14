Britney Spears drops $12 million on new Calabasas mansion

After revealing in February that she was “in the process of buying a new home,” we finally know where Britney Spears is moving.

Dirt reports the Grammy winner picked up the keys to her new mansion in Calabasas, California, which cost her a cool $11.8 million. The double-gated home is armed to the teeth with security, meaning Britney doesn’t have to worry about unexpected or unwanted guests dropping by.

The six bedroom, nine bathroom mansion also comes with a wine cellar, 10-seat movie theater, hand-carved fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, a patio complete with a barbecue center, gym, 55-foot pool with tiered waterfalls, spa and many other luxurious amenities.

Britney also has some new neighbors — newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In other Britney news, TMZ reports the “Toxic” singer has signed a major prenup with husband Sam Asghari. Both have agreed the Iranian-born actor is not entitled to any of the earnings she made before they wed — meaning should they ever part ways, Sam won’t be able to take a slice out of Britney’s $60 million dollar fortune.

