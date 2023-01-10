Britney Spears denies she partied with Paris Hilton at a recent birthday party

LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is setting the record straight about a report claiming she attended talent agent Cade Hudson‘s birthday. She claims she was never there.

It should be noted Hudson is Britney’s agent and is credited with helping her end her conservatorship.

Reports surfaced of Britney’s rumored attendance after Paris Hilton﻿, a longtime friend of hers, shared a series of Instagram photos celebrating Hudson. One snap featured Britney posing with Paris and Hudson, but fans felt something was off about the photo and began spreading a photoshop conspiracy theory. In turn, Paris shut down the claims and called them “absolutely ridiculous.”

TMZ also reported Britney was at the star-studded birthday bash and was seen palling around with Paris all night.

But that appeared to be news to Britney, who posted on Instagram that she didn’t go to the party. Sharing a video of her dancing in a red, Coca Cola-themed outfit, the singer wrote in part, “Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever !!!”

She also may have referenced Paris’ photo kerfuffle, writing, “And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!”

The caption originally said she found it “kind of creepy and weird that no one is talking about that … makes no sense whatsoever,” but she has since edited that out.

Paris has disabled comments on the controversial Instagram post.

