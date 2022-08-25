Britney Spears deletes Instagram, says on Twitter she’s “choosing happiness”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It appears Britney Spears is taking a break from Instagram.

The singer deleted her account and began posting to Twitter Wednesday night instead. She got candid about how she’s feeling ahead of the release of her new collab with Elton John, “Tiny Dancer,” which is set to drop on Friday.

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …@eltonofficial!!!!” she wrote. “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

Britney continued, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

The singer concluded her tweets by saying she wants to “be fearless” like she was when she was younger. “I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!” she wrote.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.