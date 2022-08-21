Britney Spears dances to Portugal. The Man ahead of song release

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Yas girl!

Britney Spears in “Feeling it still” and we are loving it!

At least most of us!

She posted a ultra sex video of herself dancing inside of a studio to Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” decked out in red lingerie.

Most of the comments on Instagram are praising her for bravery, attitude, and style.

Naysayers questioned why she did not make up another dance.

The video, comes just a few days before the scheduled release of her collab with Elton John for his revamp of “Tiny Dancer.”

“Hold Me Closer” is scheduled for release on Aug. 26.