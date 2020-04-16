Britney Spears dances to Justin Timberlake's "Filthy" and calls their split "the world's biggest breakup"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicIn case fans were still wondering, Britney Spears isn't crying a river over Justin Timberlake -- she's dancing.

The "Toxic" singer posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to her ex's song "Filthy" off of his 2018 album Man of the Woods.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days," she captioned the clip of herself twirling and making funny faces at the camera as the record played. "As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored"

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius!!!!," the 38-year-old added in reference to her song choice. "Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!"

Spears famously dated Timberlake from 1999-2002 while he was still a member of the boy band N*SYNC. Following their breakup, Timberlake released his smash hit "Cry Me A River" and many assumed that the song was about the blonde pop star, especially when the music video featured a blonde woman.

Any bad blood that may have been between them appears to be long gone. After Spears posted the video, Timberlake commented with a series of laugh-crying and hands-up emojis.

