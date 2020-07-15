Britney Spears dances to Billie Eilish and Rihanna

Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

As the #FreeBritney movement gains steam again, Britney Spears keeps on dancing.

The singer posted two dance videos on Instagram Tuesday, one of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend” and another of her dancing to Rihanna’s 2016 track, “Never Ending.”

She captioned the first clip, “Need I say more ….. Billie!!!!! I know ….. I should [put] makeup on and brush my hair but I just wanna dance !!!!!”

On the Rihanna clip, she wrote, “Rihanna …… your music makes me FEEL like I’ve never felt before !!!! ‘Never Ending’ is my favorite song off of the ANTI album …..I feel like I’m flying with this song …… thank you !!!”

As fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement gear up to protest at her next conservatorship hearing on July 22, it seems her mom, Lynne Spears, wants to take a bigger role in her daughter’s finances.

According to court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Lynne petitioned the Los Angeles County Court on Monday to receive special notice on “all matters” in regards to Britney’s trust, which holds her multi-million-dollar assets.

In May of this year, Britney’s conservatorship was extended until at least the end of the summer. Britney’s longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was appointed temporary conservator after her father, Jamie, stepped down as conservator in September 2019.

#FreeBritney supporters believe the singer is being controlled and manipulated by the conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008 following a series of publicized episodes of uneven behavior attributed to mental health issues.

