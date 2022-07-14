Britney Spears’ dad ordered to sit for deposition

James Devaney/WireImage

Britney Spears scored a victory on Wednesday, with a court ruling that her father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition in response to Britney’s accusations he hired a security firm that put his daughter under surveillance throughout her conservatorship, monitored her phone and bugged her bedroom to record her private conversations.

The ruling came Wednesday night, with Judge Brenda Penny ruling that Jamie must complete the deposition within the next 30 days, by August 12, in Los Angeles, Variety reports. He must also produce all documentation that is being requested by his daughter’s team.

The move favors the singer and indicates that the court believes it has reason to further inquire into shocking allegations, according to the outlet.

Still under consideration after Wednesday’s hearing is whether the “Toxic” singer will be deposed by her father’s team.

After first issuing a temporary order to deny Jamie Spears’ motion to depose his daughter, the judge decided to continue the motion, asking attorneys on both sides to present their arguments to the court on why the singer should or should not sit for a deposition, ahead of the July 27 hearing.

