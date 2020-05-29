Britney Spears curates Apple Music's I Miss Y2K playlist

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesWho better to curate this week’s I Miss Y2K playlist on Apple Music than the queen of the early aughts herself, Miss Britney Spears?

The singer took over the playlist Friday with 30 tracks from the turn of the millennium.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out," she told Apple Music in a statement. "For me these songs remind me of the time period when 'Oops![...I Did It Again]’ came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do."

Included in Britney's picks are songs from her idols, including Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby” and Madonna's "Music," as well as tracks from Brit's pop peers from that era, such as 'NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," Christina Aguilera’s "What a Girl Wants," and Backstreet Boys’ "Shape of My Heart.”

Other songs that made her list include Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” Pink’s “There You Go,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” Janet Jackson’s “All for You,” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Earlier on Friday, Britney released an old track called "Mood Ring," which, up until now, was only available in Japan as part of her 2016 album, Glory.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.