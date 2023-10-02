Britney Spears criticizes police for wellness check after fake knives dance

Britney Spears has expressed frustration with law enforcement after they conducted a welfare check at her residence following her Instagram video in which she danced with knives.

The 41-year-old pop icon voiced her discontent on Saturday, September 30, questioning the need for such actions in an Instagram post. She stated, “So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???”

The pop star recounted officers visiting her home and refusing to leave until they spoke to her.

“I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!” she wrote, adding later, “People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

Last week, Spears had raised concerns among fans when she shared a video of herself dancing with seemingly real knives. The video prompted authorities to perform a wellness check. Spears clarified that the knives were fake and rented from an L.A. prop shop.

