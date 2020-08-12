Britney Spears' conservatorship reportedly cost her $1.2 million last year

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Apparently, it’s extremely expensive being in a conservatorship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears spent $1.2 million in legal fees pertaining to hers in 2019 alone. According to documents obtained by the publication, the approximate amount the “Toxic” singer paid was $1,202,504.30.

The fees were accrued by her team of advisers on top of her attorneys working on the conservatorship, which has been extended through the end of the summer.

The documents also reveal that her father, Jamie Spears, who stepped down as conservator last September due to health problems, was paid $128,000 in 2019.

The patriarch has since appointed his daughter’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery to assume his duties. She is now responsible for managing Britney’s finances and personal choices.

The documents also reveal that the 38-year-old singer budgeted $438,360.84 in living expenses and that her traveling, which included vacations to areas like Florida and Caicos, totaled $91,242.01.

Overall, Britney’s assets total 57,396,852.36 — which is approximately a $1.6 million less than what she earned in 2018.

Fans and celebrities like Cher have lobbied to “free” the pop star from her conservatorship, saying that she is being held against her will by her family and is being controlled for their financial gain.

Earlier last month, family patriarch Jamie Spears broke his silence to Page Six and condemned the #FreeBritney movement by saying “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue.”

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business,” he added. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Spears’ conservatorship has been extended to August 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By Megan Stone

