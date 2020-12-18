Britney Spears' conservatorship extended to September 2021

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ ongoing conservatorship has been extended again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the court handling the case decided at a Wednesday hearing to extend the legal arrangement until September 3, 2021.

It is reported that the LACourtConnect virtual hearing was attended by Britney’s parents, James “Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, as well as her attorney, Samuel Ingham.

The court was supposed to review how Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s assets the prior year, but the decision was postponed until next summer.

Britney is trying to remove her father from her conservatorship and has asked the judge presiding over her case to establish Bessemer Trust Company as her sole conservator over her finances and estate.

Currently, her father serves as co-conservator alongside Bessemer.

It was previously reported that the “Toxic” singer made a motion to remove her father, after her original management company, Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group, suddenly resigned as her business manager on October 28 and failed to provide her any notice.

Following the company’s abrupt resignation, Jamie Spears appointed Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan as his daughter’s new business manager.

Britney claims the move was done without her consent and that she wasn’t given the opportunity to consider her alternatives or even interview Kane to find out his qualifications.

The singer claims her father went behind her back to hire Kane in order to “retain full functional control of her assets, books and records.”

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her public mental breakdowns. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a barrage of new filings by both Britney’s and her father’s legal teams, it was extended to February 1, 2021 before being pushed to its new date.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.