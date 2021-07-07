Britney Spears’ conservator receiving death threats; Britney’s mom wants her to choose her own lawyer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears and her controversial conservatorship continue to make headlines. There have been two new legal filings in connection with it.

First, Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s “conservator of the person” — the one who’s in charge of her mental and physical well-being — has requested that the court approve her request for Britney’s estate to pay for more security for her. According to Montgomery, ever since Britney’s court testimony last month was “illegally broadcast,” she’s been receiving threats of violence and death threats via text, social media, phone calls and emails.

The filing also states that there’s been “physical security” at Montgomery’s house since June 30, but paying for all that security is “cost-prohibitive for [her] to personally bear.” Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, who’s in charge of his daughter’s money, has agreed to pay for it, on the condition that Montgomery gets court approval.

Interestingly, part of Montgomery’s filing includes a text message from Britney to her requesting that she continue to serve as her conservator — despite Britney telling the judge that those involved in her conservatorship “ought to be in jail.”

The second filing is from Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, requesting that Britney be allowed to hire her own lawyer, which the pop star hasn’t been allowed to do in 13 years. Lynne points out that in 2008, when the conservatorship was first established, Britney was found “not to have the capacity to retain counsel.”

But since then, Lynne notes, Britney “is able to care for her person and… [has] earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity,” by performing “in front of millions of people” and using “her artistic and creative talents” to “rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours.”

“[Britney] should no longer be held to the 2008 standard,” the filing maintains.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.