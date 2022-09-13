Britney Spears clarifies comments about Christina Aguilera: “She is a beautiful woman of power”

Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor

Britney Spears is clarifying her past remarks concerning Christina Aguilera after fans thought she was body-shaming the powerhouse singer.

Britney turned heads on Monday by saying she wished she had Christina’s dancers on her tour instead of her own. She also shared a quote that read “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.” Fans begged Britney to delete the post and called it offensive.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Toxic” singer addressed the controversy while expressing love and admiration for Christina.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body,” Britney began. She called the singer “a beautiful woman of power.” Britney revealed she saw Christina in concert, adding, “The main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage.”

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me,” Briney continued. “I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks.”

Britney previously opened up about how she had no control over picking her backup dancers and took issue with them being smaller than her. The “Lucky” singer explained, “I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me.”

“I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living,” she closed the candid post.

