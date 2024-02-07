Britney Spears claims she “made out” with Ben Affleck, then forgot about it

Wonder what Jennifer Lopez will have to say about this?

On February 7, Britney posted a picture of herself with Ben Affleck and Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren. It’s not clear when the photo was taken, but everyone looks fairly young. What’s really surprising, though, is what she wrote in the caption.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!! He’s such an amazing actor,” Britney writes.

Then she casually drops this bomb: “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy !!!”

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!” she teases. “Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl!!!!”

It’s not clear if the photo was taken before or after Ben dated Lopez the first time; they were initially together from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting and marrying in 2022.

