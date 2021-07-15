Britney Spears celebrates judge approving new representation, “I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED”

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Britney Spears is so happy, she’s doing cartwheels — literally.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram to post a video of herself horseback riding and doing cartwheels in the grass. Alongside the post, which was fittingly set to KT Tunstall‘s “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” she wrote, “Coming along, folks … coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!!”

“New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED,” Britney continued. “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!”

She concluded, “Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today,” adding #FreeBritney.

The post comes after the court approved Britney’s request to appoint high-powered attorney Mathew S. Rosengart as her new legal counsel on Wednesday for her conservatorship case.

Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as well as celebrities Ariana Grande, Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and thousands of fans showered the “Stronger” singer with support in the comments section of the post.

“YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED,” Ari commented.

