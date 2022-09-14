Britney Spears celebrates her sons’ birthdays despite estrangement

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SONY

Britney Spears and her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, may be dealing with some family drama at the moment, but the pop star is putting it aside to wish her teenage boys the happiest of birthdays.

Jayden turned 16 on September 12, while his brother, Sean Preston, turned 17 on September 14.

Britney celebrated the birthday milestones on her Instagram and penned a sweet message to her boys. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!! Love you both so much !!!” she exclaimed in a caption filled with balloon, heart and celebration-related emojis.

The Grammy winner shared a photo of her wrapping an arm around Sean Preston, who’s razzing the camera, while another photo shows the trio embracing under an archway made to look like snow in what appears to be a Christmas celebration. Britney clarified the photos “are from last year.”

Their relationship has been strained in recent years, with Jayden revealing in an interview that he and his brother haven’t seen their mother in months.

Britney has since come forward in several audio recordings, which have all been deleted, about how her estrangement has hurt her. “Honestly, I don’t understand how it’s just so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it,” she expressed.

She also had strong words for their father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and accused him of manipulating their children.

Kevin denies the accusations and told ﻿60 Minutes Australia﻿, “The boys have decided that they’re not seeing her right now.”

Jayden said in a separate interview, “I just want [my mom] to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

