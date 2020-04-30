Britney Spears casually tells story of how she accidentally 'burnt down' her gym

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicOops... Britney Spears burnt down her gym.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star dropped an Instagram video where she nonchalantly recalled the frightening event, which took place months ago.

"I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," she said as she stood in the gym which appeared to have been restored. "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

The "Lucky" singer gave more details in the caption for the two-minute-long clip, writing, "... I walked past the door to the gym and flames... By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

After opening up about the blaze that happened in her home, Spears shared a workout routine that could be completed with the "two pieces of equipment" she had left in her "one-sided mirror gym."

Overall, Wednesday was a busy day for the mother of two on the social media app. In addition to showing off her quarantine workout, she posted four other videos, one of which she called the hair flip video, and the others expressed how happy she is, how much she loved her shirt, and how much she misses her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime," she wrote. "I have actually lost weight from missing him …."

