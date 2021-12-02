Britney Spears calls out paparazzi: “I’m not 800 pounds”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears is not happy with the paparazzi.

After the photographers snapped some “embarrassing” snapshots of her, the pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to air her grievances.

“I had a s****y day yesterday !!! Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ….. I mean how embarrassing is that ????” she wrote alongside a video of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree in different outfits, set to Madonna‘s “Vogue.”

The photos in question could be ones that TMZ posted of Britney, at a gas station in Los Angeles. However, that didn’t keep the “Toxic” singer down for long. She added that to cheer herself up after seeing the pictures she had a “party for confidence.”

“I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it,” she urged.

Britney also hit back at the paps in a later post, where she showed off her physique and posed with fiancé Sam Asghari while wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, distressed denim shorts, and red knee-high boots.

“Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I’ve been working out and it’s real,” she shared. “God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

