Britney Spears calls out fake people on Instagram: “You never know who to trust”

The singer posted a saying on Instagram Tuesday night that reads, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win,” and in the caption she calls out “fake” people in L.A.

“Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times,” she writes. “You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.”

Britney adds, “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!”

Sam, her boyfriend of over two years, backed her up in the comments, writing, “winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

Britney and Sam made their red carpet debut last month at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. They sparked engagement rumors following that appearance, but sources said those rumors were not true.

