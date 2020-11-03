Britney Spears breaks social media silence to tell fans she's is okay

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Britney Spears‘ legal battle over her conservatorship heats up, so do the rumors about her current state of affairs. When the “Toxic” singer suddenly vanished from social media, fans were immediately worried.

Spears calmed her followers on Monday when she ended her week-long hiatus to assure them in a video that, while she appreciates their concern, she’s happy and healthy.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” the 28-year-old Grammy Award winner gently assured.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she continued. “I am sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love.”

Spears wore one of her signature pilgrim blouses, a gem-studded choker and also lightly tousled her long blonde hair for her mini-PSA.

Her message comes ahead of her upcoming court battle to remove her father, James “Jamie” Spears from her conservatorship, which sparked the trending #FreeBritney movement.

In addition to removing her father from her 12-year conservatorship, she is requesting that her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, remain in her current position.

The “Lucky” singer recently celebrated a victory in her ongoing case, when a judge granted the singer’s request to adjust her legal team.

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her public mental breakdowns. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a barrage of new filings by both Spears and her father’s legal teams, it was extended to February 1, 2021.

