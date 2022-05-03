Britney Spears breaks social media hiatus: “I guess it’s a good time to REFLECT”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears broke her social media hiatus to share a never-before-seen dance rehearsal video, claiming it was taken shortly before she was involuntarily committed at a mental health facility.

“This is from 4 years ago … three months before my dad sent me to that place,” Britney captioned the Monday Instagram post, which saw her smiling and coaching her all-male group of backup dancers. It is unknown when exactly the video was taken or if Britney was rehearsing for her tour or upcoming Vegas residency.

“No lie … even though I taught this routine I messed up like crazy because there were new dancers that were way bigger than me and I got way too excited,” she continued.

Britney’s comments echo what she told a court in June of last year during a hearing on her conservatorship. She spoke then about being forced to do another Vegas residency after finishing her Piece of Me Tour.

“I was basically directing most of the show,” she said at the time. “I actually did most of the choreography, meaning I taught my dancers my new choreography myself. I take everything I do very seriously. There’s tons of video with me at rehearsals.” It’s unknown whether Monday’s posted clip is one of those videos, but Britney said of her performance: “I wasn’t good. I was great.”

Britney closed her new post by saying that, while she’s still on her social media break, “I guess it’s a good time to REFLECT.”

