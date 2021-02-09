Britney Spears' boyfriend supports his "better half"; Craig Ferguson praised for refusing to joke about Britney in 2007

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As celebrities and fans rally their support for Britney Spears following the release of The New York Times unauthorized doc Framing Britney Spears, the singer’s boyfriend is speaking out.

Sam Asghari shared some words of support for his longtime love in a statement to People.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the 27-year-old actor tells the mag. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video.

Meanwhile, a 2007 monologue from The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, in which Ferguson refuses to make jokes about Britney’s mental health struggles, has gone viral, and is earning him praise on social media.

“I’m starting to feel uncomfortable making fun of these people,” Ferguson says. “It should be about attacking the powerful people, attacking the politicians and the Trumps and the blowhards, go after them. We shouldn’t be attacking the vulnerable people.”

He continues, “I think my aim’s been off a bit recently. I want to change it a bit, so tonight, no Britney Spears jokes. This woman has two kids, she’s 25 years old. She’s a baby herself. She’s a baby.”

Ferguson went on to explain his decision further in an interview with CBS’ Eye to Eye.

Framing Britney Spears is available now on FX on Hulu.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.