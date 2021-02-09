Britney Spears' boyfriend says he has "zero respect" for her father Jamie

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Britney Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari is making his feelings known about the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears.

As reactions continue to pour in following The New York Times’ unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears, Asghari posted a message on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he writes.

“In my opinion, Jamie is a total d***,” Sam continues. “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

He ended his message with a “mic drop” gif.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship, with her father Jamie as conservator, in 2008. She has since been battling to get her father removed as conservator and regain control of her assets, but her conservatorship has been extended until September of this year.

With the release of Framing Britney Spears, the #FreeBritney movement has only intensified.

By Andrea Tuccillo

