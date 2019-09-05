Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari sees wedding bells in their future

iStock/Kathryn8

iStock/Kathryn8Britney Spears might be coming off the market soon, if boyfriend Sam Asghari has his way.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Asghari had no issues chatting about it when their reporter breached the subject of engagement rings and whether he thinks Spears is "the one."

The 25-year-old personal trainer said, "Absolutely" and happily added, "Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know."

Asghari is apparently close with Spears' two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and have embarked on family trips to Disneyland with them.

Asghari also added that his family is absolutely crazy about Spears: “My sisters love her, my family loves her."

So what makes his relationship with Britney special? He gushed to ET, "What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal." He added, "We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."

The couple has been together for three years after meeting on the set of the 2016 music video for "Slumber Party," where Sam was cast to play Britney's love interest.

