Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals he tested positive for Covid-19

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 26-year-old personal trainer shared his diagnosis on Wednesday alongside a photo of himself showing off his muscular physique.

“Living a healthy lifestyle has helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform,” the Instagram caption began.

“2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone,” he explained.

Asghari then went on to emphasize that his healthy lifestyle aided in his speedy recovery.

“I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal,” he wrote. “I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones.”

He added, “I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle.”

Asghari and Spears have been dating since 2017. The two met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” video in 2016.