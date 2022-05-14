Britney Spears announces miscarriage: “We have lost our miracle baby”

Britney, 40, and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they said in a joint statement.

Calling it “a devastating time for any parent,” the couple questioned whether they should have waited until further into the pregnancy to announce it, but explained that “we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Britney on April 11 in an Instagram post in which she says she “got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”