Britney Spears announces “a little” social media hiatus

Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Don’t expect to see Britney Spears making waves on Instagram anytime soon. She announced over the weekend that she’s taking a break from social media.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while,” Britney wrote on Instagram on Sunday and shared a cute video of a baby dressed in a robe, as if to resemble someone enjoying a spa day. “I send my love and God bless you all.”

The news comes as Britney stepped into some trouble with ex-husband ﻿Kevin Federline﻿. Last week, she accused him of being absent when she was pregnant with their second child, ﻿Jayden James, who is now 15. Shortly after making those accusations on Instagram, Britney deleted the post, but still found herself in some trouble.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan﻿, told TMZ of his client, “He’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.”

Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two teenage sons. She’s now expecting her third child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Since being released from her conservatorship in November, the singer has been turning heads by using social media to vent her frustrations against her family. She also deleted many of the inflammatory posts shortly after making them.

