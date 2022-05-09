Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set wedding date — but it’s a secret

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got engaged in September of 2021, and now, they’ve set a wedding date. Unfortunately, they’re keeping it to themselves.

On his Instagram Story on Sunday, Sam wrote, “Our lives [have] been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen. Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

The big day may be sooner rather than later, considering Britney and Sam are expecting their first child, and Britney is having her wedding dress made by Donatella Versace. On Sunday, Britney posted a pic of a cat lying on a white veil, and wrote, “Introducing Wendy!!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!”

Despite the fact that they’re apparently not yet married, Britney, 40, has been referring to Sam, 28, as “my husband” on social media for months.

When the couple finally does tie the knot, it’ll be Sam’s first and Britney’s third marriage. Her first, to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, was annulled after 55 hours. In 2004, she married the father of her sons, Kevin Federline, though they spit in 2007. Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016.

