Britney Spears admits that 2020 has been so busy, she forgot that Thanksgiving is this week

Britney Spears admits that her life has been so busy as of late, she almost forgot one of her favorite holidays is in a few days — Thanksgiving.

The “Gimme More” singer on Monday detailed what she loves about Turkey Day because it’s a time that allows her to kick back and relax with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 15 and 14, respectively.

Most of all, she simply loves Thanksgiving because it takes place in her favorite season.

“I love the fall …. I like hot chocolate and I really like my fire place… it’s so nice,” she gushed on Instagram. “I also adore my kids having THANKSGIVING BREAK !!!!!”

This year, however, the Grammy winner feels the holiday is made even more special because of what everyone had to endure over the past 11 months.

“2020 has been one big mess for everyone in the world …. it’s honestly an accomplishment to remember what day it is sometimes,” joked Spears, adding that she isn’s above “constantly looking at my silly calendar.”

“It’s okay not to be perfect,” the 38-year-old singer continued, listing off the things she’s been guilty of, such as “burning the pizza in the oven” and crying “over a book for an hour after reading.”

Spears shared those particular mistakes of hers to convince her 26.9 million followers that they don’t have to be so hard on themselves, especially when it comes to food because, to her, Thanksgiving allows everyone “to have a cheat month with food …. come on folks …. it’s the holidays!”

However, with the “Toxic” singer being so busy with her personal life while juggling two teenage sons, she admits that she is definitely not perfect, confessing up her recent big mistake, which was, “I forgot it was Thanksgiving this week.”

